Clark says $40-million rural B.C. Internet infrastructure project creates jobs
A
A
Share via Email
MERRITT, B.C. — Premier Christy Clark says a $40-million high-speed Internet expansion project will build infrastructure and create jobs in rural British Columbia.
She was at the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology in Merritt today to highlight the government's rural economic development strategy.
Almost $246 million of the initiatives that form the strategy were included in last month's budget.
Clark says the Internet improvement project will create jobs in rural communities and allow local entrepreneurs to explore new business ventures without moving to urban centres.
The government's rural strategy comes just weeks before the official start of May's election, where rural-urban economic differences are expected to be major campaign issues.
The latest B.C. Stats employment data shows unemployment at 10.5 per cent in the northeast region, while the jobless rate in the Lower Mainland is 4.9 per cent.
The regional council at Fort Nelson recently implemented widespread community cuts to weather the local economic downturn.
Most Popular
-
Halifax mayor: 'I don’t want somebody like that driving a taxi in this municipality'
-
'Clearly a drunk can consent,' Halifax judge says in acquitting taxi driver charged with sexual assault
-
#HaliLadyCab: Women offering drives for others wary of taking Halifax taxis
-
Protests planned, petitions signed, complaints rolling in over Halifax judge's consent comments
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!