Video: Airbus unveils its vision of the future's flying cars
A passenger capsule that can travel by land and air is being pitched at the Geneva Motor Show.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Airbus is making their pitch for the flying cars of the future at the Geneva Motor Show.
The French aircraft manufacturer is in Switzerland to lift the curtain on Pop.Up, a zero-emission concept vehicle that pairs a wheeled chassis with an electric drone that could one day de-clutter travel in the world’s most congested cities.
Pop.Up’s passengers would be ensconced in a capsule designed to be detachable from a four-wheeled chassis. When it’s time to take to the air, a four-rotor drone will scoop up the capsule and ferry it to its next destination.
“You’re in your capsule, you don’t have to go in and out,” said Mathias Thomsen of Airbus. “It’s integrated, it’s seamless…I think it will be irresistibly nice.”
Thomsen said Airbus is on track to introduce the technology within the next 10 years.
The Pop.Up concept is partially guided by an artificial intelligence system that will continually learn from user input, allowing the vehicle to offer alternative routes. The vehicle will also be able to recognize its owners.
“We have wearable technology which identifies you when you get in,” Thomsen said. “You have a big display that tells you what’s going on. You can enjoy your space and take back time while you travel.”
The Geneva Motor Show wraps up on March 19.
Related
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!