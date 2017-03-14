Life / Technology

Watch: The bizarre and surprising moments of The Nestie Awards

The home surveillance company gets a little help from their customers to see what kind of oddities occur behind closed doors.

You can tell a dog is up to no good when it deploys a tactical crawl.

The mind reels when trying to imagine the sheer volume of bizarre, amusing and maybe even educational chicanery that’s been captured by Nest home security cameras.

Happily, the company and its clients want to make discovering such cherished moments easier with The Nestie Awards, an annual roundup of the kind of nonsense that goes on behind closed doors.

So without further ado, here are a few of this year’s winners.

Best Supporting Deer

Given what the deer sacrificed to provide viewers such a riveting performance, top billing may have been more appropriate. But the title of apex predator carries with it certain privileges.

Best Fall

Not much needs to be added to good old fashioned slapstick, but the long pause before the "yeah" is pregnant with "no, not at all."

Best Dog In A Lead Role

Andy Dufresne had to swim through a river of...well, you know... to escape Shawshank. Once again, dogs don't know how good they have it.

Best Breakthrough Performance

This is botched home improvement projects as performance art. The uninterrupted nap. The nudge and point. The held pose while the pair stares. Magnificent!

Best Choreography

You can tell a dog is up to no good when it deploys a tactical crawl.

Best Stunt

Speaking of tactical crawls.

