SkipTheDishes offers to reschedule interview that was nixed after pay inquiry
WINNIPEG — SkipTheDishes is apologizing to a Winnipeg woman and offering to reschedule a second job interview that was cancelled after she asked about wages and benefits.
Taylor Byrnes tweeted a screenshot Sunday of an email exchange with Victoria Karras, a talent acquisition co-ordinator with the online food delivery company.
In reply to Byrnes' inquiry, Karras said the questions revealed the applicant's values were out of sync with SkipTheDishes and called off a meeting scheduled for Thursday.
Karras followed up with another message saying that as a startup company, SkipTheDishes believes in hard work and perseverance over a focus on compensation.
Byrnes' tweet went viral, with many Twitter users voicing their support for Byrnes and some threatening to boycott the SkipTheDishes.
SkipTheDishes co-founder Joshua Simair says the email to Byrnes was wrong and does not represent the company's approach or values.
"We are very disappointed in how it was handled. We do share a compensation package prior to hiring. As soon as we became aware of it on Monday, we reached out to Taylor to apologize for the email and reschedule her interview," he said in an emailed statement.
"We've also addressed the email internally and will be providing additional training. We are very committed to our community, employees and continuing to grow and create employment opportunities in the Prairies."
The online food delivery company, founded in Saskatoon and headquartered in Winnipeg, was sold to a company in the United Kingdom for $110 million in December.
SkipTheDishes operates in 14 Canadian cities, mostly in Western Canada, and six cities in the U.S. Midwest.
