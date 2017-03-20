Hudson's Bay says Saks customer info exposed online by accident on weekend
TORONTO — Hudson's Bay Co. says the emails and phone numbers of some Saks Fifth Avenue customers were exposed online accidentally over the weekend.
The information, which has since been taken down, was connected to a product wait-list for Saks.com.
The company says no credit, payment or password information was exposed.
It would not confirm how many people were affected, only that it was limited to a small percentage of customers' personal data.
The retailer says it will "continually review and enhance security" on its website.
HBC operates more than 470 stores under banners such as the Bay, Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor, Gilt and Saks Off 5th.
It also owns Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO and Sportarena in Europe.
