Snapchat gets top marks for fighting fake news in report

Since the U.S. election introduced most of us to the term "fake news," the issue has hardened into an extremely tough nut to crack for social networks.

Fast Company examined the efforts of the industry’s biggest players to learn how each of them is approaching the problem, and it probably won’t surprise many which companies have most laissez-faire approach to cracking down on hoaxes.

The network that gets the greatest kudos for killing fake news may be a bit more of a shock, however.

The Reddit Rabble

At the bottom of the heap is Reddit, the “front page of the internet” that relies on its enormous and often temperamental user base to vet, share and elevate content across the site’s many sections, known as subreddits.

In particular, The Donald subreddit – a staunchly pro-Trump collection of users – is a hotbed of conspiracy theories, misinformation and outright bigotry that has provided a path for extreme right wing opinions to trickle up to the high-traffic front page.

“Instead of promoting free expression of ideas, we are seeing our open policies stifling free expression,” the company said in 2015. However, the rise of The Donald in 2016 suggests some tension between those stated goals and the site’s larger philosophy of total devotion to free speech.

The company has moved to ban some of its more problematic subreddits in the past, including one that was devoted to so-called "creepshots" of unsuspecting women in public. Two other subreddits populated by alt-right posters were also scrubbed last month, but those moves were more in response to doxxing fellow users rather than the spread of misinformation.



Facebook Fares Little Better

The largest social network of all was the primary focus of fake news fact checkers in the aftermath of the presidential election, and they have since taken several steps to correct the rampant spread of misinformation across nearly two billion users.

Early in the new year, Facebook partnered with several fact-checking and news gathering organizations to develop a tool that tips users off to questionable or outright bogus stories.

“We do believe that we have an obligation to combat the spread of fake news,” said John Hegeman, Facebook’s vice president of news feed product management. The company has barred sites known to traffic in fake news from participating in their advertising program and has also curbed the ability for spammers and scammers to spoof domains belonging to reputable organizations.

At the same time, Facebook executives – including CEO Mark Zuckerberg – have repeatedly sought to downplay the presence of fake news on the site. Zuckerberg has previously said that fake news makes up less than one per cent of traffic on the network, a claim that is disputed by experts.

Either way, the complete evaporation of fake news from Facebook news feeds is unlikely to occur anytime soon, since the company takes a firm stand on what they describe as deciding what the truth is.

“We believe providing more context can help people decide for themselves what to trust and what to share” Facebook executive Adam Mosseri wrote in a blog post late last year.

Snapping To Attention

The photo-sharing app Snapchat has taken a much firmer hand when it comes to pushing fake news out of site.

Unlike other social networks staffed by engineers relying on algorithms to detect and scrub hoaxes, Snapchat has instead hired a team of journalists and editors to trawl their curated stories for errors or outright falsehoods.

The company wants to “empower our editorial partners to do their part to keep Snapchat an informative, factual and safe environment for everyone,” Snapchat spokesperson Rachel Racusen told the New York Times.

To reaffirm its commitment, the company released new media guidelines for publishers on its Discover service at the end of January. Under the new conditions, any submissions to Snapchat Discover will be vetted for veracity and explicit photos. However, trusted sites organizations like CNN and BuzzFeed News will not require such strict fact-checking from Snapchat’s editorial team.

Fake News and European Elections

In the wake of the U.S. election, eight per cent of Americans who voted for Hillary Clinton said their primary news source was Facebook. Seven per cent of those who voted for President Donald Trump said the same. And while those numbers may seem small, experts have said they are high enough to potentially swing a result that was decided so narrowly.

Wary from the American experience, officials in several European countries that will be holding national elections this year have been working closely with social networks to avoid a repeat.

French journalists have already teamed up with Google and Facebook to monitor the spread of misinformation and propaganda ahead of that country’s election in April.

“We’ll see a real wave of fake news in the coming days,” said University of Lyon linguistics professor Alain Rabatel, who welcomed “good, but not sufficient” moved with muted praise.

The Canadian Response

Although we are still years away from our next federal election, Canadian government officials are not taking a wait-and-see approach to the spread of fake news.

In December, the federal heritage committee studied the issue as part of their larger report on the future of media in the country.