Uber decries new tax measures on ride-hailing announced in federal budget
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Uber is crying foul over new tax measures announced in the federal government budget that would see the company subject to the same sales tax rules applied to taxi drivers.
The Liberal government's budget Wednesday included amending the definition of a taxi business to include ride-hailing services such as Uber and subject them to the same GST and HST rules as taxis.
Ian Black, the company's regional general manager for Canada, called it a "tax on innovation" that would hurt driver and travellers.
Black called for consultations on the proposal and said the company hopes to work with the government on solutions that support innovation.
The amended taxi business definition will be effective as of July 1.
Most Popular
-
'100 out of 99 people love pizza:' New pizza joint coming soon to downtown Dartmouth
-
Netflix can chill? Not so fast as Uber tax opens door for long-awaited tariff on streaming
-
Alcohol, cigarettes will be more expensive due to tax increase
-
Photos: High Park Zoo's infamous capybaras are parents to 3 capy-babies
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!