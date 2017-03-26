Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Poloz in Oshawa, Ont.: Canada's top banker will be in his hometown of Oshawa, Ont., on Tuesday addressing Durham College, the University of Ontario Institute of Technology and Trent University. The event will mark Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz's first public remarks since last week's federal budget.
Quebec budget: Quebec is expected to present its third consecutive balanced budget when it tables the fiscal plan Tuesday. Last fall, the province projected a surplus of $2.2 billion in the 2016-17 fiscal year while abolishing a unpopular health tax.
TD Bank meeting: TD Bank holds its annual general meeting in Toronto on Thursday. The lender has found itself at the centre of allegations that its employees signed up customers for services without their consent. CEO Bharat Masrani has said he doesn't believe the accusations accurately reflect the bank's workplace culture.
BlackBerry results: BlackBerry releases its fourth-quarter and year-end results prior to the opening of the markets Friday. It will be the first earnings report since CEO John Chen said the company is no longer in turnaround mode and is now focusing on growth after a loss of US$117 million in the previous quarter.
GDP: On Friday, Statistics Canada will release the gross domestic product figures for January. The economy wrapped up the final quarter of 2016 with a surprise — an annual growth rate of 2.6 per cent — largely fuelled by household spending.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!