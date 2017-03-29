Climate change moving park ecosystems out from current zones: study
EDMONTON — Government research suggests the environments of parks and protected areas across North America are being shifted hundreds of kilometres away through climate change.
The published research from Natural Resources Canada finds the ecosystems of nearly 80 per cent of those areas in Canada, the United States and Mexico are on the move.
The most affected areas are in Canada, where climate zones in many parks are expected to shift more than 1,000 kilometres by the end of the century.
Report author Marc-Andre Parisien says his research should change how new parks are planned.
He says they should be created to link with current parks, so species have a path to get to new areas.
