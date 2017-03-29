Etihad to lend US-bound passengers iPads as ban workaround
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — One Mideast airline affected by the ban on most electronics in the cabins of U.S.-bound flights will lend iPads to its top-paying
Etihad Airways said on Wednesday that it will offer the tablets to U.S.-bound passengers in first and business class, along with vouchers for free onboard Wi-Fi starting on April 2.
The U.S. government last week barred passengers from 10 Mideast and North African cities from carrying electronics larger than
Etihad's hub in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, was among the cities affected. The government-owned carrier operates 45 flights a week to six American cities: Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington.
