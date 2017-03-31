Life / Technology

BlackBerry to report fourth-quarter and year-end earnings results

WATERLOO, Ont. — BlackBerry (TSX:BB) will report its fourth-quarter and year-end results later today in what's expected to show whether the company's turnaround efforts have paid off.

After posting a US$117-million loss in its third quarter, CEO John Chen said the Waterloo, Ont.-based firm is now focusing on growth as part of its plan to become a leader in software security services.

The company is also trying to capitalize on developing software for the self-driving vehicle market, an industry that's expected to take off in the years ahead.

Last September, BlackBerry announced it would no longer make smartphones as its devices became swept aside by consumers in favour of Apple and Samsung phones.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...