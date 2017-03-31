BlackBerry to report fourth-quarter and year-end earnings results
A
A
Share via Email
WATERLOO, Ont. — BlackBerry (TSX:BB) will report its fourth-quarter and year-end results later today in what's expected to show whether the company's turnaround efforts have paid off.
After posting a US$117-million loss in its third quarter, CEO John Chen said the Waterloo, Ont.-based firm is now focusing on growth as part of its plan to become a leader in software security services.
The company is also trying to capitalize on developing software for the self-driving vehicle market, an industry that's expected to take off in the years ahead.
Last September, BlackBerry announced it would no longer make smartphones as its devices became swept aside by consumers in favour of Apple and Samsung phones.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!