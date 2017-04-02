A robot is coming for your job as the age of automation dawns

Think about your job duties. How much of your work is exactly the same, day after day?

Chances are that repetitive, somewhat mindless tasks take up a good part of your time. And that, says Sunil Johal, who studies workforce automation as Policy Director at the University of Toronto’s Mowat Centre, means you’re at risk of being at least partially replaced by a computer or a robot.

“Generally speaking, the more your occupation is involved in highly routinized functions, the more likely it is that you are at risk of your job being automated or migrated online,” he said.

Sure, no machine can replicate the human side of your job, he added. But “a slow, creeping byproduct of automation is people shifting into roles that (are) complementary to technology rather than in direct competition with it.”

A robot teacher can’t comfort a crying child. But it can teach her to hold basic, natural conversations in French, Chinese, Spanish or Norwegian. There’s an app for that, several actually, and they’re pretty effective. Also free.

A computer wouldn’t be very convincing (yet) standing up and arguing on your behalf in court. But it can pore over thousands of digital documents, flag potentially relevant ones and organize the results — automating a lot of legal legwork.

An overlooked aspect of this trend, Johal said, is the advent of artificial intelligence and machine learning. Increasingly complex tasks are being automated. Even if a computer can’t do your job just yet, it may be able to teach itself to do it.

The bottom line, he explained, is there will be less work to go around. And the consequences of that may not be what we expect.

“In some cases, that will mean doing different types of work, in some cases that will mean doing less work, and in some cases that will mean your work will no longer exist in that field and you may need to retrain,” he said.

Consider the changes in the banking industry. Three-quarters of Canadians now do most of their banking online.

Bank tellers, Johal said, belong to a group of vanishing “pseudo white-collar” jobs that don’t require a diploma or degree. And their work is repetitive — a prime candidate for automation.

But teller jobs haven’t disappeared. They’ve just declined, and their duties have radically changed.

Bank branches, in the words of Bharat Masrani, the CEO of TD Bank, have become “a sales machine.” And all of Canada’s Big Five banks have adapted their sales and customer service practices.

Linda*, who started as a teller at a financial services trust in Mississauga, Ont. in 1989, saw the transition first-hand. Back then, ATMs could take deposits and spit out money, but that was about it.

“We were pretty much order-takers. There wasn’t a focus on selling at that time,” Linda said.

That changed around the turn of the millennium, and it coincided with the company being bought out by a huge, high-tech, modern bank.

By the time Linda left her job as a manager in 2015, the sales machine was a finely tuned, automated moneymaker.

All day, messages pop up on tellers’ computers, encouraging them to sell.

“Algorithms built into the system looked at a customer’s profile and would say, ‘Talk about a line of credit’ or ‘Talk about overdraft protection,’” Linda said.

If you look at the technological changes from a bank’s perspective, the trend towards high-pressure selling makes some intuitive sense, Johal said.

“They’re starting to think about well, if we have these folks on staff, and we don’t need them to do these fairly routine functions, can we get them involved more on the sales side, on the customer service side,” he said.

“We’re in the midst of a dramatic transformation in a number of different sectors and banking is just one of them.”

*Name has been changed