Shares in UK chipmaker dive 60 pct after Apple ends contract
A
A
Share via Email
LONDON — Shares in chipmaker Imagination Technologies plunged over 60
The development highlights how, through its sheer size, Apple's decisions can make or break the fortune of entire companies that work with it.
Imagination, a multimedia, processor and communications technology company, said Apple Inc. "will no longer use the group's intellectual property in its new products" within two years. That would mean the company wouldn't be eligible for royalty payments under existing agreements.
Imagination says Apple has for years used the company's technology in the graphics processor units of its phones, tablets and watches but has asserted that it is working on a "separate, independent" design to control its products.
Imagination said "it would be extremely challenging" for Apple to design a new product without infringing Imagination's intellectual property rights.
"Accordingly Imagination does not accept Apple's assertions," the company said.
There are longer-term issues than the loss of royalties and license fees, which amounted to 60.7 million pounds last year.
Nick Kounoupias, a London-based intellectual property expert, pointed to Imagination's assertion that Apple has not provided any evidence to back its assertion that it can do without Imagination's technology without violating its intellectual property rights, patents and confidential information. To defend its rights, Imagination may ultimately have to sue the world's biggest publicly traded company.
Kounoupias described Apple's
"The reason it's sinister is because big companies have a habit of doing what they like and then hiding behind deeper pockets than their opponents," he said.
Shares in Imagination Technologies closed down 62
That will hurt its main investors, including London-based asset managers Baillie Gifford, which bought about 34 million shares three years ago and currently owns an 11.6
Apple itself owns 8
Most Popular
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!