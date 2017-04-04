NASA spacecraft halfway between Pluto and next smaller stop
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA's New Horizons spacecraft is now halfway between Pluto and its next much, much smaller stop.
New Horizons — which reached the milestone this week — is bound for an even more remote object called 2014 MU69. Like Pluto, the object orbits in our solar system's twilight zone known as the Kuiper (KIE-per) Belt, but is barely 1
The spacecraft will swoop past MU69 on Jan. 1, 2019. With another 466 million miles (750 million
Although still zooming along, the spacecraft is slowing down slightly as it gets farther from the sun.
New Horizons arrived at Pluto in 2015, becoming its first visitor from Earth.
