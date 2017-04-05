Mastadon: The Twitter clone that's attracting a flock of frustrated tweeps

Twitter’s rampant racism, harassment and abuse remains the largest thorn in the side of many users, but an upstart social network named after a prog-metal band is promising a less hostile experience, and thousands of Twitter’s embittered birds are flocking to it.

Mastodon, an open-source Twitter clone created by 24-year-old German Eugen Rochko will instantly look and feel very familiar to longtime tweeps. However, they will also notice some new features like a 500-character limit and the ability to make individual posts private.

Oh, and don’t call those posts “tweets.” They’re “toots.”

The service is being billed as a “decentralized alternative to commercial platforms, it avoids the risks of a single company monopolizing your communication,” according to a post on its website.

However, even though Mastadon is selling itself as a haven free from hate and abuse, there appears to be few ways to control it aside from a nebulous “community standard” which will likely get more difficult to maintain if the user base continues to grow.

Rochko began working on the project last year after Twitter modified its feeds to be driven by algorithms, similar to how Facebook’s news feed operates, instead of the classic chronological order it had been using since launch. The network launched in October and a modest 24,000 users had signed up within the first six months.

But last week Twitter made another widely panned change, this time to its reply function, and Mastadon’s numbers truly took flight as frustrated tweeps began singing the praises of the blue bird’s competing clone.

But perhaps they sang a little too loudly, forcing Rochko to close the door on new signups this week after Mastadon’s user base swelled by 73 per cent in a 48-hour period. The founder says choking off new membership was necessary to ensure “quality of service for existing members.”

As part of maintaining that quality of service, Rochko insists that Mastadon will remain free from the monetizing tricks that rankle users on other social networking websites.

“I am not interested in (venture capital) funding, monetizing, advertising, or anything of that sort,” Rochko wrote on Mastadon’s GitHub page. Instead, the programmer has set up a Patreon crowdfunding page, which is currently hauling in nearly $,1800 a month – more than double his goal.

There is no word on when the gate for new signups will be lifted, so keep your eye on the service’s homepage for your own opportunity to join what could be a cleaner conversation...even if that cleanliness is sadly short-lived.