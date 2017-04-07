Google rolls out Fact Check feature to fight fake news

Google has tapped a tag to help the search giant push back against the spread of fake news online.

The newly launched Fact Check feature will allow users to take a closer look at hotly debated topics that appear in search results. The results themselves will look the same, according to a Google blog post, but they will now be capped by a text box containing fact-checking information from trusted publishers like Snopes and Politifact. The company says they will not conduct any fact-checking operations themselves.

“Google was built to help people find useful information by surfacing the great content that publishers and sites create,” the post reads. “However, with thousand of new articles published online every minute…the amount of content confronting people can be overwhelming.”

The Fact Check text box is created in the same style as existing widgets that provide discography information when you search for a band, or recipe information that accompanies results for a specific dish.

Even though Google will not be doing their own fact-checking on controversial topics, publishers that want to be recognized as a trusted verifier will have to meet strict criteria, including the use of recognized software that vets articles for false information.

However, articles that have been given a failing grade will still appear in search results, Google added, in a nod to tech’s typically hands-off approach when it comes to establishing veracity of online news. In fact, some results may even be served with a Fact Check box that offers different conclusions from different sources.

“These fact checks are not Google’s and are presented so people can make informed judgments,” the company says. “Even though differing conclusions may be presented, we think it’s helpful for people to understand the degree of consensus around a particular claim.”