Second 'Great Spot' found at Jupiter, cold and high up
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Another 'Great Spot' has been found at Jupiter, this one cold and high up.
Scientists reported Tuesday that the dark expanse is 15,000 miles (24,000
A British-led team used a telescope in Chile to chart the temperature and density of Jupiter's atmosphere. When the researchers compared the data with thousands of images taken in years past by a telescope in Hawaii, the "Great Cold Spot" stood out. It could be thousands of years old.
