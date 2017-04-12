BlackBerry wins US$815-million arbitration decision in dispute with Qualcomm
WATERLOO, Ont. — BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB) says it has been awarded US$814.9 million in a binding interim arbitration decision in a dispute with Qualcomm Inc. over royalty overpayments.
The two companies agreed last year to arbitrate a disagreement regarding whether Qualcomm's agreement to cap certain royalties applied to payments made by BlackBerry under a license agreement.
BlackBerry chief executive John Chen said the two companies have a longstanding relationship and continue to be valued partners.
"We are pleased the arbitration panel ruled in our favour and look forward to collaborating with Qualcomm," Chen said in a statement.
BlackBerry said a final award including interest and reasonable legal fees will be issued after a hearing on May 30.
Qualcomm said while it does not agree with the decision, it is binding and not appealable.
The company said the decision is limited to provisions unique to BlackBerry's license agreement with Qualcomm and has no impact on agreements with any other licensee.
