Video: The original Tamagotchi is making a comeback

"Finally," you were probably thinking. "An easy way to waste time in 2017."

The nostalgia train keeps on chugging, and now Tamagotchis are hopping on board.

The virtual pets that dwelled in egg-shaped homes dangling from keychains were a must-have timewaster in the late 90s, but aside from a recent run as a fashion accessory, the fad has faded.

But like the NES and Nokia phones, the original gansgsters of digital critters are making a comeback.

To mark the gimmicky gadget’s 20th anniversary, Japanese toymaker Bandai re-released the original six pets that first launched the craze, but it turns out demand was just as insatiable as the first time around and they quickly sold out.

There are some differences between the new/old Tamagotchi’s and their predecessors, however. The updated versions have received some design tweaks and are about half the size of the originals.

Pretty cool, right? Now comes the bad news. Canadians yearning to return to those sepia-toned hours spent completing mundane tasks to keep their pet alive and thriving will have to wait, since the relaunch is currently restricted to Japanese stores and Bandai has not revealed any details about a worldwide launch.

If you’re nervous that lengthy wait will wilt you like a neglected Tamagotchi, you can take a shot at jumping the queue by purchasing one of the coveted contraptions on Amazon Japan.

