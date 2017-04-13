Tesla set to unveil electric semi-truck in September
A
A
Share via Email
DETROIT — Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk says the company plans to unveil an electric semi-truck in September.
Musk tweeted the announcement Thursday. He offered no other details about the semi, such as whether it will be equipped with Tesla's partially self-driving Autopilot mode.
Musk also said the company plans to unveil a pickup truck in 18 to 24 months.
Tesla currently sells two electric vehicles, the Model S sedan and Model X SUV. Its lower-cost Model 3 electric car is due out by the end of this year.
But Musk revealed last summer that the Palo Alto, California-based company is working on several more vehicles, including the semi and a minibus.
Tesla shares rose nearly 3
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Chronicle Herald purchase proof that financial strain claim was a 'fabrication': Union
-
'As long as Halifax will have me:' boutique owner on making it 10 years in business
-
Five things to watch for as the Trudeau government introduces marijuana legalization
-
Bad Boy Furniture ‘proud’ to help nab bad guys in Gehl murder
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!