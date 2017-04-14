Funeral taking place in Montreal for HIV/AIDS researcher Dr. Mark Wainberg
A
A
Share via Email
MONTREAL — A funeral is underway in Montreal for a renowned HIV/AIDS researcher who died in Florida earlier this week.
Mark Wainberg drowned on Tuesday while swimming with his son in rough waters off Bal Harbour, Fla. He was 71.
Wainberg was part of the medical team that discovered the first antiviral drug to treat patients with the human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV.
More recently, he served as director of the McGill University AIDS Centre in Montreal.
He was made an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2001.
In 2008, Wainberg was named a Chevalier de Legion d'honneur, the highest honour given by France.
Most Popular
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!