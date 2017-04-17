Pikachu! The Rock cooks up Easter fun for daughter
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
So what’s your favourite Pokemon?
It doesn’t matter what your favourite Pokemon is because The Rock is Pikachu!
The Fate and Furious star provided his Instagram followers with a glimpse at a favourite family activity, known in the Rock Residence as “I run away and you chase me Pikachu and you’re not allowed to take a break until I go night night!”
The first time Jasmine's favorite character, Pikachu came to visit her months ago she was only crawling. For Easter Sunday @laurenhashianofficial and I thought, Pikachu should make a special visit once again. Well, Pikachu didn't account for the fact that now Jazzy RUNS and for 2hrs straight she wants to play her new favorite game, "I run away and you chase me Pikachu. And you're not allowed to take a break until I go night night". At the end of the vid you can hear her yell, "Peekyu" because she can't say, Pikachu. I'm tired, today's my only day off, it's 118 degrees in this costume and Hobbs keep trying to p*ss on my leg. And I luv every minute of it. Bring it on. It's what daddy's do. Happy Easter to you guys and enjoy your families. #Rockachu #DaddyPuttinInWork #TheGameThatNeverEnds #PikachuLooksBloated
Admittedly, that’s not nearly as catchy a name as Pokemon Go. But the gameplay is far better.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!