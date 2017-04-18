Seals moving away from usual birthing spots to ice off Newfoundland: Fisheries
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Scientists say seals are venturing further from their usual birthing grounds to seek out better ice conditions.
Fisheries Department officials count seals every five years or so and have just returned from the ice, where they found something they say they had not witnessed before.
They say harp seals from the Gulf of St. Lawrence herd were moving to Newfoundland waters to have their young because of poor ice in the Gulf.
Scientist Garry Stenson says the seal herd is spread out over a much larger area than usual instead of congregating in a few areas.
This year ice is in abundance off Newfoundland and Labrador.
Scientists come up with population numbers by counting the pups being birthed.
