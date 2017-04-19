Nintendo plans to follow up NES Classic with SNES sequel: Report
Just days after confirming the end of the obscenely popular NES Classic, Nintendo appears to be working on a Super Nintendo follow-up.
According to Eurogamer, “sources close to the company” say the miniature replica will be ready to hit store shelves in time for the holiday season and that planned production of the device was a factor in the NES Classic’s rather unceremonious exit.
Released late last year, the plug-and-play NES Classic came packed with 30 games and was immediately greeted by overwhelming demand. The rapturous reception surprised the company — who reportedly considered it little more than a one-off novelty product — and the system was continually in extremely short supply, giving rise to a robust resale market on eBay.
Nintendo has not confirmed the report, so any details on games that would be included with the miniature SNES are strictly speculation. However, some of the console’s most successful and beloved games include the likes of Super Mario World, Donkey Kong Country, Chrono Trigger and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past.
The company released its latest console, the Nintendo Switch, early last month. Nintendo says they sold nearly one million of the portable/home console hybrids in March, making it the fastest selling console in its history.
