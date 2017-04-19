Report: Can't blame El Nino as global temps spike in March
WASHINGTON — In what scientists call a clear sign of a warming world, Earth's temperatures in March were the most above-normal on record without an El Nino spiking temperatures.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration calculated that the average global temperature in March was 56.8 degrees Fahrenheit (13.8 Celsius), only behind last year's El Nino-goosed record.
It's the first time the Earth was more than 1 degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than normal without an El Nino.
El Nino is a natural warming of the Pacific that alters weather worldwide. Both 2015 and 2016 set repeated warmth records during an El Nino. Earth is in a neutral condition in the Pacific.
NOAA climate scientist Ahira Sanchez-Lugo says March's heat is purely man-made global warming.
Records go back to 1880.
