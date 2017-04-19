Snapchat for the 'unchurched': What millennials want from faith

Here’s what the millennial generation expects from a community of faith: on-demand digital engagement, an inclusive spirit and a warm and welcoming in-person community, too.

That’s why the University of Toronto’s Muslim Students Association (MSA) boasts in-house graphic design, digital media, photography, videography and social media teams. It communicates with its 1,500 members by Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat. Many events and panels streamed on Facebook Live.

While this particular student group is keeping pace with expectations, some Canadian religious leaders are saying institutions — mosques and Islamic centres, historic denominational churches, synagogues — have some catching up to do.

Having a robust presence online is a no-brainer, said Dalia Hashim, the MSA’s outgoing president.

“It’s the main mode of communication for people our age. You can’t have a flyer now that has (Microsoft) WordArt on it.”

Jordan Waldman, the director of the Calgary chapter of Hillel, a global organization of Jewish college and University students, echoed Hashim’s view:

“There are many times I see Jewish organizations, whether in Calgary or other cities, use social media really effectively to engage young people. That said, many faith-based organizations are more traditional and social media is fast paced and new, so I think few groups have found that appropriate balance,” he said.

The MSA makes a point of including Muslims from various sects and with varying levels of religiosity, Hashim added.

Many members, she said, are fans of the progressive American Imam Suhaib Webb, who has made a name for himself on Snapchat. His most recent story on the app is a heartfelt chat directly into the camera, gently warning of the misinformation about Ramadan that’s spreading online. Then there’s a video of his friends giggling uncontrollably and preparing to tuck into a preposterous amount of fried food.

More and more millennials — and Canadians generally — say they don’t identify with any religion at all. About 28 per cent of 15- to 24-year-olds checked the “none” box on the 2011 census, the most recent data we have.

Yet they are spiritually hungry: According to research by University of Lethbridge sociologist Reginald Bibby, 75 per cent believe in life after death and 68 per cent believe in God or a higher power. They’re also very relaxed about faith: 41 per cent say they’re religious but not spiritual, and 61 per cent say all religions are equally valid.

And that’s where it gets interesting.

On the Christian side of things, most of the truly tech-savvy churches (those investing in attracting millennials and young families) skew evangelical, and the vast majority are American, said Derek Ouellette, a Windsor, Ont. author whose business helps churches and clergy transition into the digital age.

His own church uses an app called YouVersion, which allows you to follow along live with a worship service on your smartphone or tablet.

“It shows you all of the churches in the area that are doing live events that day. Locally there are only two. And because we’re a border city, I get Detroit, and I can see a whole bunch just over across the border,” he said.

He’s spoken to American church leaders who are “doing church online: visual churches, live churches, online prayer sessions. And you don’t hear about any of that in Canada. It’s almost nonexistent,” he said.

One of those rare Canadian churches with an extraordinary digital presence is the Barrie, Ont.-based evangelical Connexus Church. Its services are live-streamed and available on-demand or as a podcasts. Its pastors, like Carey Nieuwhof — who has 23,000 Twitter followers —are social-media celebrities.

The church has a growing membership of millennials who are “hungry for meaning,” simultaneously the “most connected and most disconnected generation,” Nieuwhof said.

The church tries to strike a balance between doctrine and its come-as-you-are, inclusive ethos, Nieuwhof said.

Just how many more millennials he could bring into the fold, though, is unclear.