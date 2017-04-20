Italian court finds link between cellphone use and tumour
MILAN — A longtime Telecom Italia employee has been awarded monthly social security payments after a court found that his brain
Lawyer Stefano Bertone said Thursday that it was the first trial court verdict of which he was aware "to recognize a link between cellphone use and the development of brain
Bertone says the employee, Roberto Romeo, used the company cellphone for three hours a day for 15 years without taking any precautions, resulting in the non-cancerous
Romeo sued the state social security agency, not Telecom Italia, where he still works.
Under last month's ruling, Romeo will receive between 6,000 and 7,000 euros ($6,000-$7,500) a year.
