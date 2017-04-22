Retired Canadian astronauts weigh in on gruelling recruitment process
MONTREAL — Retired Canadian astronauts say the gruelling selection process for choosing the country's new space explorers is one that is continuously evolving.
Recruitment is currently underway for the fourth time as Canada looks to double its astronaut corps this summer with the addition of two new members.
Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains is expected to announce the remaining prospective candidates in Toronto on Monday.
Former astronaut Bob Thirsk says he believes strong interpersonal skills are an asset, in addition to the hefty educational and professional requirements.
His former colleague Dave Williams says the process has continually evolved and puts prospective astronauts in uncomfortable situations similar to those they can encounter in space.
The field was whittled down from an initial 3,772 applications last year, with a short list of 32 announced in March.
