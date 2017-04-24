Study finds Samsung's S8 phones more prone to screen cracks
NEW YORK — Samsung's latest phones feature big wraparound screens and lots of glass. SquareTrade, a company that sells gadget-repair plans, says the phones also appear to break more easily.
The nearly all-glass design of Samsung's Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus makes them beautiful, SquareTrade says, but also "extremely susceptible to cracking when dropped from any angle."
Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
The new phones have received positive reviews from The Associated Press and other outlets.
Samsung says advanced orders for the S8 were 30
