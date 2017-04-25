Study suggests ancient underground water sources not immune to today's pollution
A
A
Share via Email
CALGARY — Research led by a University of Calgary geologist suggests water that has been stored underground for thousands of years is not immune to modern-day contamination.
It was previously assumed that those ancient groundwater sources were safe from recent pollutants.
The scientists dated groundwater from more than 6,000 wells around the world and found the majority is likely derived from rain and snow that fell more than 12,000 years ago.
Groundwater, stored in soil and rock beneath the earth's surface, provides drinking and irrigation water for billions of people around the world.
The researchers found traces of a radioactive isotope linked to post-1950s nuclear bomb tests in deep wells, indicating today's rain and snow melt may be able to contaminate ancient sources.
The research was published Monday in the journal Nature Geoscience.
University of Calgary hydro-geologist Scott Jasechko, the lead author on the study, says the research has important ramifications.
"The upshot is that when we use fossil groundwater we should consider water quality risk in addition to sustainable use," he said.
"We may do well to develop land management plans that protect fossil groundwaters from pollutants so that these resources are available for future generations."
Most Popular
-
Jury in William Sandeson case sees video of interview, photos of text messages
-
Edmonton toddler found dead at church suffered 'life of violence,' police say
-
Not lovin' this: Woman charged with impaired driving after collision in drive-thru of Sackville McDonald's
-
Trump's trade tirade against Canadian dairy continues: ‘Watch!’
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!