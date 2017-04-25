UK man jailed for running global cyberattack business
LONDON — A British man has been sentenced to two years in prison for creating and selling a program used in online attacks around the world.
Adam Mudd was 16 when he created Titanium Stresser, a program that carried out more than 1.7 million "denial of service" attacks on
Mudd, now 20, admitted creating and selling the program, earning 386,000 pounds ($495,000) in U.S. dollars and bitcoins. He also acknowledged carrying out 594 attacks himself.
Judge Michael Topolski told Mudd that his activities had caused damage "from Greenland to New Zealand, from Russia to Chile." He handed down the sentence Tuesday at London's Central Criminal Court.
