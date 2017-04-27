Alphabet tops Street 1Q forecasts
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $5.43 billion.
The Mountain View, California-based company said it had net income of $7.73 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.48 per share.
The internet search leader posted revenue of $24.75 billion in the period. After subtracting Alphabet's advertising commissions, revenue was $20.12 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.65 billion.
Alphabet shares have increased 12
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GOOGL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GOOGL
