Amazon beats Street 1Q forecasts
SEATTLE — Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $724 million.
The Seattle-based company said it had profit of $1.48 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.
The online retailer posted revenue of $35.71 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $35.39 billion.
For the current quarter ending in July, Amazon said it expects revenue in the range of $35.25 billion to $37.75 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $36.93 billion.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMZN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMZN
-
