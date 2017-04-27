Life / Technology

YouTube ad boycott could spell trouble for Alphabet's Google

This Wednesday, April 26, 2017, photo shows the Google mobile phone icon, in Philadelphia. Alphabet Inc., parent company of Google, reports financial results, Thursday, April 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

SAN FRANCISCO — YouTube's inability to keep big-brand ads off unsavoury videos is threatening to transform a rising star in Google's digital family into a problem child.

It's not yet clear whether a recent ad boycott of YouTube will be short-lived or the start of a long-term shift away from the video service that could undercut Google's growth, and that of its corporate parent, Alphabet Inc.

Alphabet's first-quarter results released Thursday provided few clues, as major advertisers didn't start pulling back from YouTube until the period was nearly over. The company's earnings rose 29 per cent to $5.4 billion while revenue climbed 22 per cent to $24.8 billion.

But the fallout from the YouTube boycott is likely to be felt in future quarters as skittish advertisers curtail their spending on the world's biggest video site.

