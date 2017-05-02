Apple tops Street 2Q forecasts
CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) _ Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $11.03 billion.
The Cupertino, California-based company said it had profit of $2.10 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.02 per share.
The maker of iPhones, iPads and other products posted revenue of $52.9 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $52.61 billion.
For the current quarter ending in July, Apple said it expects revenue in the range of $43.5 billion to $45.5 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $45.05 billion.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAPL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAPL
