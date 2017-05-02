Microsoft launches Surface laptop, streamlined Windows 10
NEW YORK — Microsoft is introducing a Surface device aimed at students.
The Surface Laptop is the first Surface device without a detachable keyboard.
The laptop starts at $999, the same as the MacBook Air, but much more than what iPads and Chromebooks go for. Microsoft says the new laptop will have up to 14.5 hours of battery life, compared with 12 hours for the MacBook Air.
The laptop runs Windows 10 S, a streamlined version of the ubiquitous operating system that is aimed primarily at classrooms. Because of this, the only software users will be able to download on it will be those from the Windows Store. It will be available on June 15, though it is possible to order it ahead of time.
