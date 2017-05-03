Facebook tops Street 1Q forecasts
MENLO PARK, Calif. — Facebook Inc. (FB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $3.06 billion.
On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had profit of $1.04. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to $1.23 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.
The social media company posted revenue of $8.03 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.85 billion.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FB
