Simulated volcano experiment goes wrong at Saskatoon school, students hurt
SASKATOON — A few students at a school in Saskatoon were shaken up after a science experiment went wrong.
A Grade 7 class at Caswell School was outside on the school’s tarmac early Friday afternoon conducting an experiment involving simulated volcanoes.
However, a spokesperson for Saskatoon Public Schools says a glass container inside one of the papier mache volcanoes shattered.
Staff called 911 and emergency crews were called to the scene.
One student was transported to hospital for treatment and three others received minor injuries that were treated at school.
The school division says families have been informed of the accident.
(CTV Saskatoon)
