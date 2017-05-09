Scientists in South Africa reveal more on human-like species
JOHANNESBURG — Scientists say a species belonging to the human family tree whose remnants were first discovered in a South African cave in 2015 lived several hundred thousand years ago, indicating that the creature was alive at the same time as the first humans in Africa.
Prof. Lee Berger, the research leader, said Tuesday that a meticulous dating process shows that Homo naledi (nah-LEH-dee), which had a mix of human-like and more primitive characteristics, existed in a surprisingly recent period in paleontological terms.
Researchers also say they found a second cave with more fossils of the Homo naledi species, including a "remarkably well-preserved" skull of an adult male.
The discoveries were announced at the Cradle of Humankind, a site near the South African town of Magaliesburg where the fossils were found.
