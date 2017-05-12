Amaya says it wants to move its HQ to Toronto, change name to The Stars Group
MONTREAL — Amaya Inc. says it plans to change its corporate name and intends to eventually move its head office to Toronto from Montreal.
The owner of PokerStars and other online gaming businesses says its proposed new name is The Stars Group Inc.
The announcement came with Amaya's latest financial report, for the first three months of this year.
Amaya (TSX:AYA) beat analyst estimates with revenue at US$317.32 million, up 10 per cent from last year.
Its net earnings and adjusted earnings per share were also above estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters.
