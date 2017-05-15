Bell customer information hacked, not related to 'WannaCry' cyberattack: company
A
A
Share via Email
MONTREAL — Bell Canada says an anonymous hacker has obtained some customers' names and telephone numbers as well as email addresses.
The telecommunications giant says illegally accessed information included approximately 1.9 million active email addresses and approximately 1,700 customer names and active phone numbers.
Bell says there is no indication that any financial, password or other sensitive personal information was accessed.
The company says the incident is not connected to the recent "WannaCry" cyberattack — which affected tens of thousands of companies, organizations and individuals in about 150 countries when it initially struck on Friday.
Bell says it took immediate steps to secure affected systems and has been working closely with the RCMP cyber crime unit in its investigation of the hack.
The company also says it is contacting affected customers.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!