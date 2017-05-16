Life / Technology

Face Filters: Instagram debuts latest Snapchat-esque salvo

The company also announced a new suite of tools for Instagram video, including a “Rewind” feature that allows users to pull off some pretty cool tricks.

Face Filters is yet another in a long line of Snapchat-esque features Facebook is introducing to Instagram.

Facebook-owned Instagram has stepped up its faceoff with Snapchat by releasing its own whimsical selfie accoutrements.

Launched this week, Face Filters is the latest Snapchat-esque feature to be added to the Instagram toolkit – following iterations of Snapchat’s Stories, slide-show format, jettisoned direct messages, and others.

The initial offering of eight Face Filters includes fuzzy koala ears, an icy crown and swirling math equations paired with poorly taped eyeglasses. The new filters will also be compatible with Boomerang.

Rewind is another video feature that will be added to the Instagram stable.

“Drop a microphone and watch it fly up into your hand. Capture a fountain in motion and share a rewind of the water floating backup,” reads the company’s introductory blog post. “Experiment with some magic tricks of your own and defy the laws of physics wherever you are.”

The update for these features is currently live on the App Store and Google Play.

