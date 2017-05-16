Face Filters: Instagram debuts latest Snapchat-esque salvo
The company also announced a new suite of tools for Instagram video, including a “Rewind” feature that allows users to pull off some pretty cool tricks.
Facebook-owned Instagram has stepped up its faceoff with Snapchat by releasing its own whimsical selfie accoutrements.
Launched this week, Face Filters is the latest Snapchat-esque feature to be added to the Instagram toolkit – following iterations of Snapchat’s Stories, slide-show format, jettisoned direct messages, and others.
The initial offering of eight Face Filters includes fuzzy koala ears, an icy crown and swirling math equations paired with poorly taped eyeglasses. The new filters will also be compatible with Boomerang.
“Drop a microphone and watch it fly up into your hand. Capture a fountain in motion and share a rewind of the water floating backup,” reads the company’s introductory blog post. “Experiment with some magic tricks of your own and defy the laws of physics wherever you are.”
The update for these features is currently live on the App Store and Google Play.
