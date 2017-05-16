Ukraine to block access to Russia's social media websites
MOSCOW — In another round of sanctions in response to Russia's annexation of Crimea, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Monday ordered the blocking of access to Russia's most popular social media
Poroshenko's office on Tuesday published the decree that he signed a day earlier, freezing the assets and banning the operations of hundreds of Russian companies in Ukraine. The decree also calls for blocking access to dozens of Russia's most popular
Most of the internet and media companies banned by Ukraine are privately owned and have grown over the past decades from start-ups working out of a basement to major international businesses.
Yandex, a NASDAQ-traded company that posted $14.5 million in net profit in the first quarter of the year, in a statement on Tuesday described the ban as "sanctions against 11 million Ukrainian users who use our services, against thousands of Ukrainian companies that use our technology and service to develop their businesses."
Yandex said it does not expect the ban to hurt the company financially but it expressed regret that "the sanctions do away with many years of hard work by our team."
Another Russian firm on the sanctions list, the cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab, said in a statement that it expects its products such as anti-virus software to be available in Ukraine despite the ban.
