Apple, Qualcomm spat intensifies, manufacturers drawn in
SAN DIEGO — Manufacturers that build Apple's iPhone and iPad are being drawn in to an escalating dispute between the tech giant and the chipmaker Qualcomm.
Qualcomm said Wednesday that it has filed a breach of contract complaint against Apple manufacturers who it says have been pressured by Apple not to pay royalties to Qualcomm for technology that it says it owns.
Last month Apple Inc. began refusing to pay any royalties for some of the technology in the iPhone and is fighting Qualcomm in court.
Qualcomm Inc. has now filed suit against FIH Mobile Ltd. and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Pegatron Corp., Wistron Corp. and Compal Electronics Inc.
Qualcomm filed a separate claim against Apple for interfering with the license agreements between Qualcomm and the manufacturers.
Both companies are based California.
