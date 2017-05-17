Ohio political commentators sue over online harassment ban
A
A
Share via Email
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A group of liberal and conservative online political commentators in Ohio has filed a
A federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cleveland alleges a prohibition against knowingly posting text or audio statements or images on a
The plaintiffs in the suit are the liberal blog Plunderbund; the Portage County Tea Party, represented by well-known GOP detractor Tom Zawistowski; and John Spinelli, a freelance political reporter.
All contend they or their organizations "routinely engage" in protected speech that "may be considered provocative" and the law now subjects them to "a credible risk of prosecution."
At issue is a prohibition included in a bill expanding crimes of menacing and telecommunications harassment that unanimously cleared both chambers of Ohio's Legislature last session. Republican Gov. John Kasich signed it, and it became law Aug. 16.
UCLA law professor Eugene Volokh initiated the lawsuit. He said he and students in his First Amendment Amicus Brief Clinic are always on the lookout for state laws restricting speech or expression that they believe are overreaching. He teamed up with Cleveland-based attorney Ray Vasvari, who filed the suit.
The commentators' web postings — including blog articles, opinion pieces and online discussion — often take aim at political candidates, elected officials and public offices.
The group acknowledges in the filing using "invective, ridicule and strong language intended to mock, lampoon or call into question the actions, motives and public policy positions of various figures" — figures who they allege could use the new law against them.
The suit names as defendants Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, a Republican, and two county prosecutors, Victor Vigluicci of Portage County and Ron O'Brien of Franklin County, claiming the three are in a position to bring charges under the new law simply because they "believe" certain online posts are abusive or harassing.
Messages seeking comment from them were left Wednesday with their offices.
The law also targeted web postings that are threatening, a prohibition not contested in the suit.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Girl killed by van in Hamilton, police arrest journalists for 'obstruction'
-
Putin offers to hand over notes of Trump meeting with Russian envoys
-
'Truly exceptional': From the oilsands emerges the best-preserved armoured dinosaur ever found
-
Teen dies after drinking latte, Mountain Dew and energy drink in two-hour span
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!