Romania foreign ministry target of "surgical" cyberattack
BUCHAREST, Romania — A Romanian cyber intelligence official has confirmed the foreign ministry had been the target of a "surgical, targeted, specialized" cyberattack likely orchestrated by another country.
Rog said Wednesday that the attack was intercepted and "resolved." He declined to speculate who attacked ministry employees on Friday with an email pretending to be from a NATO official. "It is very, very hard, even impossible," to identify the attacker, because the attacker could impersonate another state.
