Fiat Chrysler in talks with government over diesels
A
A
Share via Email
DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler says it's in discussions with the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over claims the company cheated on diesel emissions tests.
The EPA said in January that FCA was using software that allowed diesel vehicles to emit more pollution on the road than they do in emissions tests. The EPA said around 104,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs and Ram pickups from the 2014-2016 model years are affected.
FCA denies that allegation.
Bloomberg reported late Wednesday that the Justice Department was preparing to file a civil lawsuit against FCA. But FCA says any litigation would be "counterproductive" to its talks with the EPA.
FCA says it believes a software update can resolve the EPA's concerns.
FCA shares fell 1
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Much like her father, Ivanka Trump's legacy is on the line: Westwood
-
Review calls for Cole Harbour and Auburn Drive high schools to become one campus
-
Police sifted through manure, drained pond looking for Taylor Samson's body on Sandeson farm
-
Teen gunman in La Loche school shooting told police he wasn't bullied
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!