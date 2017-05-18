Lithuania court delays extradition ruling in cybertheft case
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
VILNIUS, Lithuania — A court in Lithuania wants more information from the United States before ruling on the extradition of a local businessman suspected of conning Google and Facebook out of over $100 million.
Evaldas Rimasauskas was arrested in March at the request of U.S. authorities, who accuse the 48-year-old of wire fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft. He could face a lengthy prison sentence if convicted by a U.S. court.
Rimasauskas allegedly tricked the internet giants into wiring him large sums by posing as supplier. The companies say they recovered most of the money.
Lawyer Linas Kuprusevicius said his client "cannot expect a fair and impartial trial in the United States," and claimed the U.S. extradition request lacks key information.
The court on Thursday also extended Rimasauskas' detention for three months.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!