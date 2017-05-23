Microsoft Surface gets battery boost, better viewing angles

NEW YORK — Microsoft is refreshing its Surface Pro tablet with longer battery life and faster processors.

The new, fifth-generation device — simply called Surface Pro — won't look or feel drastically different from its predecessor. But Microsoft is hoping its under-the-hood improvements will help it compete with newer laptop-tablet hybrids from Samsung and others. Not to mention Apple's iPad Pro.

The Redmond, Washington, company made the announcement Tuesday in Shanghai, China, in its first Surface launch outside New York. It's a reflection of the company's expectations of growth among a population that prizes premium gadgets from American brands.

Microsoft pioneered laptop-tablet hybrids, also known as 2-in-1s, with the original Surface in 2012. A keyboard cover turns the tablet into a laptop. But innovation has slowed down since 2014, when the Surface Pro 3 got a fully adjustable kickstand to give the screen a broader range of viewing angles, similar to real laptops. Before, the kickstand was limited to just two angles.

Meanwhile, other companies have made their own 2-in-1 devices running Microsoft's Windows 10. That success contributed to a 26 per cent revenue decline in the Surface business in the most recent quarter. And competition is growing; Samsung released new Galaxy Book models this week.

Microsoft promises about 13.5 hours of battery life, or about 50 per cent more than the nine hours on the previous device, the Surface Pro 4. The processors inside will be faster, and lower-end models will ditch the fan.

The Surface's stylus will now mimic pencil shading when tilted, much like the Apple Pencil for iPad Pro tablets. Along with this, Microsoft plans upgrades to its popular Office software with new pencil-like features.

Microsoft will sell the stylus separately for $100. The new Pro will start at about $800 and will be available June 15 in about two dozen countries, including the U.S., China, Japan, South Korea and much of Europe. A keyboard cover starts at about $130, or about $170 for a version that feels like fabric rather than plastic.

Microsoft will have a version with cellular capabilities this summer, but didn't immediately disclose the price. Samsung already has one out through Verizon in the U.S. for $1,300.