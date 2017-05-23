Spacewalking astronauts tackle urgent station repairs
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Spacewalking astronauts are making urgent repairs at the International Space Station.
Commander Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer went out Tuesday morning, three days after a critical relay box abruptly stopped working. Even though a second unit managed the data load just fine, NASA scrambled to put together a spacewalk in order to restore backup capability. The system is vital for operating the station's solar panels, radiators and robotic equipment.
The failed data-relay box was just installed in March.
Whitson now ties the record for most spacewalks by an American — 10.
